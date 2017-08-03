Red Neck Fishing in Bath This Weekend

By Gary Scott on August 3 at 10:08am

The 12th annual Redneck Fishing Tournament begins today in the Illinois River town of Bath.

This is not your run of the mill tournament. Fishermen who compete are not allowed to use lines of poles.

The target is the Asian or Silver Carp. Vibrations from boat motors cause the fish to leap out of the water.

The record for the most carp taken in two hours is 481. It is estimated that between 5 and 10-thousand fish will be pulled out of the river once the weekend is done.

Conservation department officials don’t mind. Illinois has been working for years to reduce or get rid of the Asian Carp population.

Tournament officials admit that the tournament makes only a small dent in the population. The Illinois River has some of the most populous Asian carp locations in the world.

The day begins with a traditional fishing tournament for kids, plus music events. The real fun starts tomorrow.

More details are available at originalredneckfishin.com.