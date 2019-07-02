Region Sees Spike In Heat-Related Health Emergencies

Spiking temperatures pose a great risk to Illinois residents. Emergency departments in the local area have seen a spike in heat-related health emergencies. Passavant Area Hospital Emergency Department Doctor Charles Reeve gives some tips for local residents to beat the heat this summer: “Obviously, the main thing is try to not to have prolonged exposure to the heat but if you do have to because of your job or other circumstances; try to stay in the shade if you can, make sure you wear sunblock to avoid sunburns; try to find a fan or misting fan if you can find one. The main thing is to stay hydrated, and by that I mean with water. Avoid sodas and caffeinated beverages.”

Reeve describes some of the symptoms that the heat can bring. “The most common symptoms for someone who is dehydrated is that they’re really sweating, they feel a bit overwhelmed and very fatigued, which can lead to a fast heart rate. If you get enough heat exposure and dehydrated enough, you can have something happen like heat stroke which presents in a patient pretty much like a regular stroke. You would have neurological symptoms like confusion, weakness in limbs and extremities. You could have a temperature over 103 degrees and become very ill right away.”

Reeve describes when it’s time to seek medical attention. “If you start feeling bad, feeling weak, and definitely if you notice yourself no longer sweating – you’ve overdone it and pushed yourself way too far. You need to get out of the heat immediately and seek medical attention or drink plenty of water and get out of the heat all at the same time.”

According to a report from the Illinois Associated Press, Illinois Emergency Management Agency officials say that heat kills more people in the state than any other weather-related hazard. The National Weather Service says that heat has led to an average of 101 deaths each year since 2009. In the same vein over the last decade, floods have killed about 95 people on average each year and tornadoes cause about 89 deaths a year.