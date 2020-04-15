Regional Airports To Receive Funds From CARES Act

Regional airports are receiving funds from the CARES ACT to support their budgets. Congressman Darin LaHood announced yesterday that 18th District airports will receive over $16.6 million from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. LaHood said in a press release that he was proud to announce the swift relief for the airports who have lost a significant amount of business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding in the local district was allocated as follows: Greater Beardstown Airport will receive $1000; Jacksonville Municipal Airport and Mt. Sterling Municipal Airport $20,000; and Pittsfield Penstone Airport $30,000. Many of the airports in the area act as fueling stations and layovers to small to mid-sized aircraft. With most discretionary air travel suspended and airport lobbies shuttered, the relief is likely going towards operations budgets and ongoing annual maintenance projects.