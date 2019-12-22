Registered Sex Offender Arrested in Pike County One Day After Being Paroled

A registered sex offender was arrested in Pike County one day after being paroled from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On December 21st, 2019, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeffrey L. Kinne, age 47, of Pittsfield, Illinois for the offenses of a child sex offender residing within 500 feet of a public park and an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Violation warrant.

The incident began when the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received information that Kinne was residing in the 700 block of Bainbridge Street in Barry, Illinois. The residence is located approximately 113 feet from Lafayette Park in Barry, Illinois.

Kinne was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday December 20th, 2019 on mandatory supervised release. Kinne is a registered sex offender in Pike County, Illinois. Kinne was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail.