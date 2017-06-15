Registration for Robbie McEvers Golf Tournament approaching

One of Jacksonville’s most traditional youth golfing tournaments is a little over a month away, but the deadline to register is approaching quickly.

The 38th Annual Robbie McEvers Memorial Golf Tournament, presented by the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, takes place July 27th and 28th at The Links and Nichols Park Golf Courses. However, entry forms must be turned in by July 1st.

Kiwanis Club member and event organizer Kurt Heller explains how the local Kiwanis Club got involved with the youth tournament.

“The friends and family of Robbie McEvers started this tournament in his memory, he was a young boy who passed away in 1979, and they decided to get together and start a golf tournament for him because he loved golf. They ran it for twenty years, and I volunteered Kiwanis to take it over around 2000. It’s open to kids from age five to about eighteen. It’s a fun tournament, we have different age groups and different prizes for the kids, they get free hot dogs, free soda, the golf is free, so we appreciate all of the kids that come out and play in the tournament,” says Heller.

Heller says the tournament draws kids from all across the state, and breaks down how the tournament works.

“We have usually somewhere between 150 and 200 kids show up for the tournament from all over the state. Eight and under boys and girls play five holes over at Nichols Park, then the aged nine and ten play nine holes at Nichols Park, and the older kids play at The Links. It’s actually a two-day tournament. After the first day we flight it, and then the second day we hand out the first, second and third place plaques for each flight,” says Heller.

To register your child for the 38th Annual Robbie McEvers Memorial Golf Tournament, click here, or contact Brian Dawson at 217-473-8106.