Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit Coming to Jacksonville

Jacksonville will have a special exhibit to honor fallen soldiers this fall. The national Remembering Our Fallen tour will stop in Jacksonville on August 28th. Sponsored by Amvets Post 100, Green Chevrolet, Lincoln Land Wind, and the Village of South Jacksonville; the tour will have a special exhibit to honor fallen soldiers from The War on Terror.

According to a press release, the memorial will include 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5000 soldiers who have died since September 11, 2001 that include both stateside as well as PTSD casualties. The memorial was unveiled at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. On September 7, 2017.

The memorial organizers are also still seeking help to fill the memorial. Gold Star families are still being sought to help honor those who have been victims of the War on Terror. There is no fee to families willing to participate. For more information about the website or to have a soldier included in the memorial, visit their website at www.patrioticproductions.org.