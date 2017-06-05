Reminder: First Installment of Morgan County Tax Bills Due Today

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year, tax season.

Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaert wants to remind citizens of Morgan County that the first installment of their property taxes will be due today, Monday, June 5th

If taxes are not paid by today, a fee of 1.5 percent will be added on each and every month.

Also, this payment is only for the first installment of the taxes.

Geirnaert tells us that the second installment will be due on September 5th of this year. For more information on these taxes, you can call the Morgan County Treasurer at Phone: (217) 243-4311, Email at treasurer@morgancounty-il.com, or visit in person at 300 West State Street