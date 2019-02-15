Rep. Davidsmeyer says concerns of downstate IL neglected with approval of $15 minimum wage

A signature from Governor J.B. Pritzker is the only remaining step to be taken before the state of Illinois will begin phasing-in a new $15 dollar an hour minimum wage.

Members of the Illinois House voted yesterday to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour over the next six years, phasing-in the wage increases until it reaches that $15 dollar mark by 2025. Votes came in mostly along party lines, with a final tally of 69 votes in favor of Senate Bill 1, 47 votes against, and one Democratic House member voting “present.” Not a single Republican House member voted in favor of the bill, with 43 of the 47 “no” votes coming from that side of the aisle as well as four Democrats.

Jacksonville-based Republican State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, of Illinois’ 100th House District, voted against the bill yesterday. Davidsmeyer says this legislation is yet another commitment the state has made that he believes it cannot afford.

“You have to be able to pay your bills, and the reality is the governor stated two weeks ago that the state is currently in about a $3 billion deficit for the year, and then he also stated that this will cost the state of Illinois directly at least $1 billion. So the reality is, we are writing checks that we cannot cash. It’s going to hurt social service agencies, it’s going to hurt schools, it’s going to hurt universities, it’s going to hurt all of these people, but at the end of the day it was about a political promise, not about doing what’s right and figuring out how to move forward and help the working poor,” says Davidsmeyer.

Some state politicians in both the House and Senate had shown support for potential wage increases based on region, with downstate Illinois raising its minimum wage to a figure lower than $15, in turn reflecting the differences in cost of living between Chicago and the rest of the state. Davidsmeyer says that, unfortunately, he believes the concerns of downstate Illinois were ultimately disregarded.

“Downstate Illinois was most definitely neglected and just completely shut out of this entire process. If you look at the people who supported it, I don’t believe any downstate member, including Democrats, supported this, because they understood the impact, the real impact, of what was going to happen. I’ve talked to public agencies and I’ve talked to businesses who’ve said, ‘if this passes, I’ve already got a plan of who I’m going to cut first,’ which is sad. We don’t want to provide less jobs, we don’t want to provide less hours, we want to provide opportunity for people to move up and earn wage increases. That’s what I’ve heard directly from social service providers and school districts and businesses,” Davidsmeyer says.

With the suggestions of geographically-based wage raises ultimately not adopted, some politicians feel as though Governor Pritzker is failing to live up to his promises of working with the Republican side of the aisle. Pritzker however points to the tax credits for small businesses included within Senate Bill 1 as evidence of compromise.

Davidsmeyer isn’t necessarily buying that argument, but says he still looks forward to working with Pritzker, and hopes to see the new governor follow through on his various campaign promises of working in a bipartisan way.

“Saying you’re compromising with a tax credit, that’s just admitting that your policy negatively effects people.The other thing that the tax credit does is it actually takes away from tax revenue, so they’re actually decreasing tax revenue. The inaugural speech, at this point, it feels like (Pritzker) said all of the right things politically and didn’t mean a thing. I really hope that’s not the case because I wanted to and I still want to work with the governor to fix the state of Illinois. We’ve got a fiscal problem, and we’ve got to stop making these promises,” Davidsmeyer explains.

Along with Davidsmeyer, other area Representatives voting against the bill included: Republicans Avery Bourne, of Raymond and Tim Butler, of Springfield. Senate Bill 1 now heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk to be signed, and officially become law.