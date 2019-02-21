Rep. Davidsmeyer, Sen. McClure react to Governor Pritzker’s budget address

Several state politicians are sharing their reactions to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s first budget address yesterday.

Jacksonville-based State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, of Illinois’ 100th House District, as well as Springfield-based Senator Steve McClure, of the state’s 50th Senate District, are expressing their views in light of the governor’s speech.

Davidsmeyer says that, while Pritzker’s speech was a positive one, he felt that the governor did not address any real issues.

“I would say the governor delivered an overall fairly positive speech that really did not deal with the reality of the situation. His ideas are more spending, more taxes and more fees and we’ve tried that for decades and decades and it didn’t work,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer believes that the state of Illinois could possibly benefit from something that actually got it into this mess in the first place.

“One thing that I would really like to see done is something that got us into the mess that we did now and that’s make our full pension payment. The governor stated that we should be paying $4.9 billion this year for our pension payment, based on the pension ramp, but because Governor Blagojevich did pension holidays, we are paying $9.1 billion, which is almost double of what we should be paying. The governor has talked about extending the length of time that they have to be 90 percent funded, so they’re supposed to be funded by 2045, but now he’s going to extend that to 2055. That just means you’re delaying payments,” Davidsmeyer explains.

As for Senator McClure, he says Pritzker’s talks of bipartisanship are certainly welcomed by the Republicans, however he just hopes that the governor’s promises are sincere.

“(Pritzker’s) statements about bipartisan compromise and listening to the other side, those were all welcomed with open arms by Republicans, however, hopefully that holds true this time because we heard similar language from the governor on the minimum wage bill, which is really going to crush downstate. If he’s serious about being bipartisan and compromising, I think all sides are welcome to that. But if it’s the same stuff we’ve been getting thus far, which has been ‘either our way or the highway,’ then that’s not going to work and that’s not going to be easy for the state.It’s sort of the same old stuff, it’s new taxes, borrow money, kick the can down the road on the pensions, and all these revenue estimates out of marijuana and gaming, etc., things that haven’t even passed yet so we don’t know what the taxes are going to be, that sort of thing. These numbers are not exactly solid, so we’ll see what these numbers actually pan out to be,” says McClure.

McClure says that not addressing the state’s massive pension problem sooner rather than later is a major issue.

While both Davidsmeyer and McClure say that they’re not against listening to certain ideas, those concepts need to be a bit more developed before talks can become more serious.