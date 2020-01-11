Replacement of Truck License Plates to Start This Year

Illinois truck license plates are set to start being replaced this year.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced the launch of the B-Truck License Plate Replacement Program today. The program will begin replacing the oldest B-Truck license plates this month throughout the state. B-Truck license plates are issued to light duty classed truck and SUV’s weighing 8,000 lbs or less.

White says that the newly-designed plates will be at no additional cost to Illinois taxpayers. The replacement program for passenger plates began in January 2017, and so far, over 2 million passenger plates have been replaced.

Under the program, the oldest license plates will be replaced first. In 2020, B-Truck plates that were manufactured from 2002 through 2007 will be replaced. In 2021, B-Truck plates that were manufactured from 2008 through 2009 will be replaced. Each year, the office will continue to replace older license plates with newly issued plates. The process will be continuous, and plates will be replaced on a 10-year cycle with a new plate design created every 10 years.

White says that “there are approximately 1.3 million B-truck vehicle owners and 8 million passenger vehicle owners in Illinois,”.

Vehicle owners will be notified by mail if they qualify for the new license plates. When they renew their vehicle registration, they will be provided with a sticker with a “T” on it to affix to the rear license plate of their vehicle. Within 60 days they will receive their newly-designed license plates in the mail with a new registration sticker already affixed to the rear license plate.

Owners are encouraged to recycle their old plates by taking them to a Secretary of State facility and disposing them in the tamper-proof bins.

Motorists who do not yet qualify for replacement plates may still request a new license plate at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for a replacement fee of $29. In addition, vehicle owners with license plates that are showing signs of wear and are difficult to read may visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to apply for a newly-designed plate at no charge.