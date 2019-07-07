Report Details The Delivery of Opioids to Individual Counties

The opioid epidemic that has swept the nation will find its first battleground in two Ohio counties. However, Illinois may soon join into the fray. In a report published by the Washington Post, the Drug Enforcement Adminstration has published a database that tracks the path of every single pain pill sold in the United States. It has been broken down by counties in each state and by manufacturers and distributors to pharmacies in every town and city. The post report went through and broke down the sales to oxycodone and hydrocodone pill shipments. According to the report, the 2 pharmaceuticals account for 75% of the total opioid pill shipments in the U.S. The transactions range from 2006 to 2012. The Washington Post and the Charleston, West Virginia Gazette-Mail fought a year long battle to gain access to the report, which the government and drug industry fought to keep under wraps.

Counties in the southernmost portion of the state have had the greatest number of shipments with West Cental Illinois being mostly in the middle in comparison to the rest of the state. The pill epidemic lessens as one moves further north in the state. Here is the breakdown of the data for counties in the WLDS/WEAI listening area:

From 2006 – 2012, Morgan County receieved 8,669,600 prescription pain pills, enough for everyone in the county to receive 34 pills per person per year. 4,178,000 of the pills were distributed by Walgreens with 3,954,000 manufactured by Actavis Pharmacies, Incorporated. Bond Drug Company of Illinois was the Jacksonville pharmacy that received the highest number of pills with Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Shopko, and the Medicine Shoppe in the rest of the top 5.

From 2006-2012, Scott County received 39,000 pills, enough for 1 pill per person per year. All of the pills came from H.D. Smith with 31,9000 made by SpecGx LLC. Baker’s Pharmacy in Winchester received the majority of the pills.

From 2006-2012, Greene County received 3,974,620 prescription pain pills, enough for 40 pills per each person in the county per year, 1,529,340 pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 2,280,000 were made by SpecGx LLC. Pharmacy Plus in Carrollton received the highest number of pills.

From 2006-2012, Cass County received 1,351,700 pain pills, enough for everyone in the county to have 14 pills per person per year, 674,900 of the pills were distributed by Wal-Mart and 817,300 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC. The Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Beardstown received the highest number of pills.

According to the report, drug companies saturated the entire U.S. With 76 billion pills over seven years. The two counties in Ohio are asking for billions of dollars from the drug companies to combat the ongoing epidemic. The state of Oklahoma recently won a similar suit over Johnson & Johnson for $17.5 billion dollars over the next 30 years. With some of the highest death rates for opioids coming in this part of the state, Illinois may soon follow in going after the opioid makers.

You can find more detail attached to the link here. A subscription to the Washington Post online may be required for viewing.