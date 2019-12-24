Report: Several Burglaries Overnight in Scott and rural Morgan County

There is a report of over 20 burglaries that occurred overnight in the vicinity of Manchester, Alsey, Glasgow, and rural Morgan County. Houses, cars, and sheds were all alleged to be burglarized. Several of the homes that were burglarized were while people were at home. Reports allege that guns and presents were taken during the burglaries. Residents are asked to ensure their vehicles, out buildings, and homes are locked during the night.

WLDS will continue to monitor these reports throughout the holiday for more information.

If you have any information in regards to these incidents, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 217-742-3141, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 217-243-6123 or the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300.