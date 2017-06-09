Report suggests TrumpCare’s negative impact on Illinois’ rural communities

A new report shows that the American Health Care Act, also known as TrumpCare, could have significantly negative consequences for children in Illinois’ rural communities.

The report from the Georgetown University Health and Policy Institute concluded, among other findings on health in rural communities, that 42 percent of Illinois children living in rural areas and small towns receive health coverage through Medicaid and All Kids, the state’s health insurance program for children. The study also found that 19 percent of adults in non-metro areas are covered by Medicaid.

In a press conference, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois commended Obamacare, saying, “Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, more than one million Illinoisans have gained health insurance, and our state’s uninsured rate has fallen by 49 percent. People are getting needed care, and providers are being compensated for their services.”

The Georgetown report echoes Durbin’s sentiments, concluding that, due to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, the rate of uninsured children in small towns and rural areas declined in 43 out of 46 states studied between 2008-2009 and 2014-2015.

Durbin also said, “TrumpCare – in order to provide huge tax breaks to big corporations and the wealthiest among us – would slash funding for Illinois’ Medicaid program, threatening health care for children in rural communities and imposing a serious financial burden on the institutions who serve them…TrumpCare would spell disaster for Illinois’ rural communities – for the families and children who live there as well as the hospitals and community health centers who provide care there.”