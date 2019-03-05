By Blake Schnitker on March 5 at 12:20pm

There are preliminary reports of an alleged stabbing in Winchester today.

Reports indicate that an individual was stabbed in the abdomen at the pit stop in Winchester today.

Authorities say that the victim has been taken to the hospital by a helicopter.

Winchester schools are reportedly on lock down as of noon today.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information if and when it becomes available.