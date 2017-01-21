Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer seeks Input from residents of 100th District

With the myriad of issues facing the Illinois’ government, Local State Representative is offering a way for the public the make their voices heard.

Davidsmeyer is announcing the release on a brief online survey and encourages all residents of the 100th District to share their thoughts and opinions on some of Illinois’ most pressing concerns.

Davidsmeyer says while he receives input from a number of people he sees regularly, the survey allows him to further connect with the every-day citizen.

Though it includes only 11 questions, Davidsmeyer says the online survey covers a number of important issues the state currently faces.

Davidsmeyer encourages local citizens to take the survey sooner rather than later, because many of the topics could be brought to the floor rather quickly.

The online survey, which Davidsmeyer according to Davidsmeyer should take no more than five minutes to complete, can be found on Davidsmeyer’s website at cddavidsmeyer.org. Anyone without access to a computer that would still like to take the survey can contact his office at 243-6221 for more information.