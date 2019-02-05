Representative Davidsmeyer Appointed to Rare Disease Commission

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) was appointed to a three-year term on the Rare Disease Commission this week. The Commission is responsible for learning how to improve treatment and care for those who suffer from a rare disease.

“The Rare Disease Commission focuses on diseases that only affect 200,000 or less people in the United States,” said Davidsmeyer in a press release. The main goal is to figure out how treatment, medicine, therapy and legislation can help improve the lives of those who suffer from uncommon diseases.

“I have worked with a number of constituents on different rare diseases. I serve on the insurance committee and we can see a number of things that have not traditionally been covered by insurance and we want to insure that for people that have conditions have cures or other ways of dealing with rare diseases. We want to make sure that these insurance companies know what is going on and can handle them. They have a code to process them so it has been something that I have been working on for four years with a friend of mine from Jerseyville and it has become very personal over the last few years.”

The fifteen person panel meets quarterly and must draft an annual report that is submitted to the Illinois General Assembly. The commission is formed by eleven appointments by the governor and each of the four legislative caucuses appoints one legislator. Five members must suffer from or have a family member who lives with a rare disease.

“We have seen a number of these over the past few years and I want to do what I can to see what we as a state can do to help people get through these little known diseases.”

Commission members serve without compensation. Davidsmeyer said that communication is key to assisting the commission.

“I always say if you have more information to give me please call. If you have any questions please call because if you do not let me know I can not help you so any information you have or any other rare diseases you would like to discuss I’d be happy to discuss with you.”

To contact Representative Davidsmeyers office on this or any other issue, call 217-243-6221.