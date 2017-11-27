Republican candidate for IL Attorney General Harold to speak in Jacksonville tonight

Local residents can hear from one of the candidates running for Illinois Attorney General at an event this evening.

With Lisa Madigan announcing earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election, there will be an opening for the seat of the state’s chief legal officer.

Morgan County Republican Chairman Steve Hardin, whose organization will be hosting the event, says one of the Republican candidates for Illinois Attorney General will be speaking in Jacksonville tonight.

“Erika Harold, who’s running for Attorney General for Illinois, will be making a stop through here. She will be doing most of the speaking, and then we will also have our two Appellate Judge candidates there, as well as our local candidates there,” says Hardin.

Harold is a native of Urbana, Illinois and the 2003 winner of the Miss America pageant. She attended the University of Illinois prior to graduating from Harvard Law School. As Hardin explains, tonight’s stop in Jacksonville is part of Harold’s tour of the entire state.

“She’s going around the state doing (similar events), I think she was down in Macoupin County a couple of weeks ago. Of course, they’re filing petitions first thing (today) and then I think (Harold) is going to one of the other counties around here, then coming here,” says Hardin.

Also at the event will be Judge Thomas Harris and Judge John Schmidt, both of whom are running for Appellate Judge, as well as State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer. The event will take place this evening from 4:30 to 6:30 at Hamilton’s.