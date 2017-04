By Dawn Johnson on April 28 at 2:28pm

Jacksonville Crimsons Updated Events

Monday, May 1st

4:30PM JHS Varsity Baseball vs. Lincoln at Lincoln – Bus 2:15pm (Make-Up from 4/26)

4:30PM JHS Varsity Softball vs. Lincoln at Lincoln – Bus 2:30pm (Make-Up from 4/26)

Friday, May 5th

4:30PM JHS Girls Soccer vs. Plains (Varsity First) at Alumni Field, Jacksonville HS (Make-Up from 3/27)

4:30PM JHS V/JV Softball vs. Springfield at Jacksonville High School (Make-Up from 3/29)