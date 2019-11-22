Resident Found Severely Injured in Jordan St Home Has Died of a Gunshot Wound

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 22, 2019 at 3:09pm

A man found found in a Jacksonville residence on Tuesday with serious injuries died this morning.

Maurice Cunningham, age 19, of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at Memorial Medical Center at 10:52 am today,, according to a press release by Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards.

Cunningham was discovered unresponsive at a residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville on 11/19/2019 around 11:30 pm. He was transported from the scene to Passavant Hospital by EMS and then transferred to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for a higher level of care.

The Jacksonville Police Department in conjunction with the Illinois State Police Department, Morgan County States Attorney, Morgan and Sangamon County Coroners are continuing the investigation on the incident.

Edwards has scheduled an autopsy for Monday morning in Springfield.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department or at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan/Scott County Crime Stoppers at 243-7300

Update 3:30 pm- Jacksonville Chief of Police Adam Mefford has confirmed that Cunningham died as a result of a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Jacksonville Police Department, Illinois State Police Department, Morgan County States Attorney, Morgan and Sangamon County Coroners are now investigating the incident as a homicide.