Ribbon-Cutting, Boundary Survey Results Highlight Busy Night for District 117

There’s a busy night scheduled for administrators and board members of School District 117.

Starting the night off at 5 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new gymnasium at Turner Junior High School. The event marks a major step in the transition from Turner Junior High to Jacksonville Middle School, as the 8th grade boys’ basketball team will play their first game in the new gym following the ceremony.

At 6 p.m., a Committee of the Whole Meeting is scheduled for the Board of Education at Jacksonville High School. Board Members will hear another update on the Vision 117 project and, most importantly, Superintendent Steve Ptacek will present the results from the months-long elementary school boundary evaluation.

A regular board meeting will begin shortly after at around 7 p.m. On the agenda for the regular meeting is a discussion of modular classrooms as well as a number of updates to the district’s policy manual.

Also among the action items are discussions about resolving partial year employment and the adoption of several Board policies.

Both meetings will take place in the media center at Jacksonville High School.