River Country Quilt Show at JHS Friday and Saturday

Do you like quilts or the art of quilting? Then you will want to go to an event this Friday and Saturday at Jacksonville High School.

The River Country Quilt Show is returning to Jacksonville High School, and will feature a large number of quilts with varying ages on display, as well as other features such as a expert quilt appraisals, a fabric scissor sharpening station, raffles, and a favorite quilt vote.

Barbara Salter is with the River Country Quilt Show and will be one of the people doing bed turnings throughout the event. Salter offers a schedule for the event and expectations.

“The River Country Quilt Show will be held on Friday and Saturday the 27th and 28th. On the 27th, we will be in session from 10 am until 5 pm, and on the 28th from 10 am until 4 pm. During that time, we’ll have a series of bed turnings on Friday at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm, and on Saturday from 11 am to 1pm. We will have an extensive display of quilts. I’m not sure exactly how many quilts we’re going to have but there will be a lot of quilts. We’ll have some wall hangings and items in what we call miscellaneous. There’s no telling what we’ll have in the miscellaneous category.”

Salter says if you go to JHS tomorrow, then you can go Saturday as well for free.

“The weekend admission is 5 dollars. If you come on Friday and pay your 5 dollars and decide that you want to come back on Saturday, you will get free admission for Saturday.”

Salter says that a very specially crafted quilt will be given away in a raffle drawing.

“Raffle quilt this year is made up of blocks made by community volunteers, and then those blocks are taken arranged into a quilt by members of the quilt committee. This year’s quilt is themed One really cool thing about this year’s quilt is that it is two-sided. There were so many blocks turned in by community members that they couldn’t all fit on to the one side of the quilt. So both sides have a bunch of blocks and it’s completely inter-changeable and reversible. It’s really cool.”

All of the proceeds from both the raffle quilt as well as a brand new feature this year, a silent auction with various gift-worthy quilted pieces, will benefit the Pathway Partners Fund.