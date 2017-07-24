River Country Quilt Show Comes to Jacksonville

This weekend, there will be quilts galore at Jacksonville High School.

The River Country Quilt Show will take place the 28th and 29th in Jacksonville.

We spoke with the event’s coordinator, Barbara Coulter about what can be expected from the quilt event. She first told us about the quilting appraisals from Hallye Bone:

“We have a nationally known quilt appraiser, Hallye Bone, who comes up from St. Louis each year to help with quilt appraisals. The appraisals usually last about half an hour. Afterward you have a written appraisal of the quilt for insurance purposes. I will warn every one, though, that they appraisal appointments were booked up about last Thursday. There were only two left for the entire show.”

Another event going on at the show is a “bed turning”, Coulter tells us a bit more about what that is:

“There are 5 bed turnings, 11, 1 and 3pm on Friday, and then 11 AM and 1PM on Saturday. Those last half an hour to 40 minutes. What happens is, we are not turning beds over or anything like that, in our show we display antique quilts. Which means every quilt in our particular show has to be at least 50 years or older, and we usually have between 20 and 25 quilts to be shown.”

There are also some raffle items that will be given away at the Quilt Show. Coulter tells us what will be given away:

“One of the things thats really exciting about our raffle quilt this year is a midwest prize winning quilt and it happens to be a to be called “Flying The Red White and Blue” and all of the proceeds from that will be going to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. We also have raffles for a Go cutter, a couple of raffle baskets, and then we also this year have a quilt kit.”

The River Country Quilt Show will be on July 28th and 29th at Jacksonville High School, admission is 5 dollars for the entire weekend and parking is free.