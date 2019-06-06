River Towns Get Good News as Crests Occur

River towns have received good news over the last few days. Meredosia’s river level crested early Tuesday morning at 28.36 ft. The river there has been on a slow decline since. The record crest is the 4th highest all time at that location.

Rebecca Clark, Communications Director for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, explains what residents have to look forward to in the next several days. “We are starting to see the Mississippi River is starting to crest in some places. The further north we travel up in the state, we are starting to see the rivers crest. That’s good news. Now, unfortunately, we have to do the waiting game of waiting for that water to recede and those rivers to go down. Hopefully, the weather forecast holds out and we don’t have anymore additional rain and we can just wait for that water to recede. Unfortunately, that’s going to be the painful part for so many of the residents in these communities – watching those river levels go down. In some places, it will be faster than others.”

Clark goes on to explain the situation with the Big Swan levee district in Scott County. “In regards to Big Swan, we have some Illinois National Guard soldiers out there that are doing security and helping with sandbagging in monitoring those levies. We are most definitely watching Big Swan, waiting for the river to crest in that area. We are not pulling away from that area; we are here to help.”

Clark also said that Hillview, the Florence Bridge, and the Macoupin Creek opening to the river are all being monitored. “We have some soldiers in the Hillview area doing some security sandbagging and monitoring the levies. In regards to the Florence Bridge, it is still open. We did close it for a short time one day this week to do some emergency sandbagging and get those resources in place as soon as possible. It’s a really good thing that we did. We are hearing some reports of issues with some boating. I know that the Department of Natural Resources, our conservation police, sent out a reminder today to remind residents that the river is closed. It is an extremely dangerous situation out there. Not only is it dangerous because of the high water levels, but every time a boat goes through at a high rate of speed, it’s just adding additional pressure and water to the levees. The speed of the boats is pushing water over top of those levees in some cases. It’s obvious we don’t need any help in those regards.”

As first reported by the Journal-Courier, Calhoun County residents are using the mouth of the Macoupin Creek to get in and out of Calhoun County due to the closer of the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin and the Kampsville Ferry. Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies will continue to monitor this river traffic for unsafe practices as residents evacuate belongings with this method.

Clark said that she is impressed with the amount of work and communication that local Emergency Management Coordinators have been providing during the extended flood fight. Clark hopes that the weather will continue to cooperate in helping waters recede up and down both river valleys throughout the weekend.