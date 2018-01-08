Road conditions in four-county area still dangerous in certain areas

Road conditions remain hazardous around the four-county area.

An afternoon and evenings-worth of rainfall combined with near freezing temperatures have caused severely slippery conditions for local drivers.

Here at WLDS, we received twelve-hundredths of an inch of precipitation, some falling while temperatures were right at or above freezing.

By late afternoon, early evening, city trucks could be seen spreading salt along most of the major streets in Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Chris Johnson, Jacksonville officers responded to only one minor vehicle accident over the past 24 hours in which a vehicle struck a parked car near Finley and State Streets.

Reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies responded to three accidents over the past 24 hours or so, only one of which in injuries that are not believed to be serious at this time, as occupants refused medical treatment at the scene. That crash occurred on Old State Road, east of Highway 123 near Alexander around 4 p.m.

With some areas of roadway yet to be salted, area drivers are encouraged to travel with extreme caution and plan ahead for extensive trips. Also, for those walking on concrete or other possibly-slippery surfaces please walk slowly as a number of areas remains severely slick.