Robison Resigns As Roodhouse Chief of Police

The City of Roodhouse is looking for two new police officers this morning. Chief of Police Kyle Robison and patrol officer Brandon Malin announced this week that they will be leaving the Roodhouse Police force to pursue positions with the Illinois State Police. Robison has been a Roodhouse officer for the last ten years. Robison’s resignation letter noted his pride in serving the community’s youth, bringing the first K-9 unit to Greene County, and working well with the City Council, according to a report from the Greene Prairie Press. Robison and Malin’s resignation were effective this morning. Robison also told the City Council he will continue in his capacity in the local park board and maintain his residence in the county.

