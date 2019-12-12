Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Rep. Rodney Davis

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 12, 2019 at 4:52pm

A Rochester, Ill., man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making a threatening communication against U.S. Congressman Rodney

Davis.

Randall E. Tarr, 64, of the 200 block of E. Mill St., Rochester, Ill., was

arrested today and appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom

Schanzle-Haskins in Springfield.

In a press release today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois in Springfield, the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that in the morning of Nov. 25, 2019, Tarr called the Decatur, Ill., office of Congressman Davis and left a profanity-filled voicemail message in which he threatened to shoot the

congressman.

According to the affidavit, the voicemail message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol

Police, in Washington, D.C.who through caller ID, identified Tarr as the alleged

caller. U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Rochester Police Department to ask

officers to make contact with Tarr.

Rochester police officers made initial contact with Tarr on Nov. 25, at his residence. According to the affidavit, FBI officers subsequently interviewed Tarr.

The complaint charges Tarr with one count of communication of a threat to injure a

person, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of making a

threat to a federal official, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10

years in prison.

During today’s hearing, Judge Schanzle-Haskins appointed the federal public defender

to represent Tarr for purposes of determining bond. Tarr was released from custody

under conditions, including home detention and location monitoring; prohibited

contact with any victims and witnesses; prohibited from consumption of alcohol; and

further, that Tarr cooperate in drug and alcohol screening and mental health

evaluation.

Judge Schanzle-Haskins scheduled the next court appearance for Tarr on Dec. 17, 2019.