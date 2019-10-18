Rodgers Investiture Ceremony Kicks Off MacMurray Homecoming

Mr. Charles O'Connell (Class of 1969), President of the MacMurray College Board of Trustees opened the investiture ceremony introducing Dr. Beverly Rodgers to those in attendance.

With Homecoming this weekend for MacMurray College, the first official event of the weekend came yesterday evening with the investiture of the college’s 17th president, Dr. Beverly Rodgers. Rodgers becomes the second woman to lead the college in its 173 year history.

Rodgers joined the college in 2017 as provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Life. Dr. Rogers was part of the group of faculty and staff that helped to have the Higher Learning Commission’s probation lifted for the school in July 2018. Rodgers had previously worked in various administrative positions as well as teaching in schools in Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio. She has also spent time managing profit and non-profit organizations.

Dr. Eric Berg, professor of philosophy was one of six who spoke during the ceremony welcoming Dr. Rogers formally to the college yesterday.

The nearly packed McClelland Dining Hall saw members of several alumni classes, the board of trustees, Illinois College President Dr. Barbara Farley, City of Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, and several other dignitaries of the Jacksonville in attendance. Dr. Rodgers will be on hand throughout the weekend greeting alumni and current students for the homecoming festivities.