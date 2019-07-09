Roodhouse Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Pike County

A Roodhouse man faces multiple drug charges after a reckless driving incident in Pike County yesterday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 38 year old Richard Burton of Roodhouse was reported to Pike County dispatch at approximately 1:45 yesterday afternoon driving reckless on Illinois Route 106 between Detroit and Pittsfield.

A Pittsfield Police officer initiated the traffic stop and the officer requested a canine unit to the scene. The canine alerted officers to narcotics in the vehicle and officers initiated a thorough search of the vehicle. 15 clear capsules with a white substance were discovered in the search. Field tests showed the substance to be a mixture of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. Burton was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of the three substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage. Burton is being lodged at the Pike County Jail.