Roodhouse PD arrested man last week for various Aggravated Battery/Assault/Obstruction charges

By Anthony Engle on May 27 at 11:41am

A Roodhouse man was arrested last week for five counts, including three serious battery and assault charges.

According to a booking report from the Greene County Jail and Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen, 30 year old Robert G. Maxon Jr. was arrested by Roodhouse Police on Wednesday.

Maxon has a total of 5 potential charges in regards to his arrest at about 9am on May 22nd.

Maxon is alleged to have committed aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and obstructing identification. Aggravated battery to a police officer is a Class 2 Felony. Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon is a Class 3 felony. The other three crimes allegedly committed are all Class A misdemeanors.

Maxon appeared in Greene County court last Friday for a first appearance and bond reduction hearing. Public Defender Tom Piper was appointed to represent Maxon.

There is no bond amount listed on either the Illinois court document search tool judici.com or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department press release.

According to online court documentation, Maxon is set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday at 1:15 pm. Per the booking report, Maxon remains in custody at the Greene County jail.