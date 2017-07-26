Roodhouse teen killed, three other hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Greene County

One Roodhouse teenager is dead and three are hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Greene County yesterday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, the multi-vehicle accident occurred on the Roodhouse Blacktop at County Road 1550E around 5:45 p.m. yesterday.

Preliminary reports from Illinois State Police District 18 say that a 2002 Pontiac passenger car, driven by a 16-year old Roodhouse girl and carrying three other male juvenile passengers, also from Roodhouse, was southbound on 1550E as it approached the intersection at the Roodhouse Blacktop.

A second vehicle, a 2006 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by 35-year old Nicholas Burton of Manchester, was traveling west on the Roodhouse Blacktop. Reports claim that the first vehicle then failed to yield to the pick-up truck and pulled out in front of the vehicle. The truck was unable to avoid the first vehicle, striking the Pontiac car on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The 16-year female driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead on the scene by the Greene County Coroner. Two juvenile passengers of the Pontiac were airlifted to St. Johns Hospital and a third juvenile passenger of the car was taken to St. John’s Hospital by ambulance.

State Police say the Roodhouse Blacktop was shut down for around three hours. Assisting agencies on scene were Life Flight Medical Helicopter Service, Roodhouse Fire and Ambulance, Roodhouse Police Department, White Hall Police Department, and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.