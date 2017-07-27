Roodhouse teenager involved in fatal crash has been identified

The 16-year old Roodhouse girl killed in an accident Tuesday has been identified as Lesley Bricker.

Bricker was involved in a two-vehicle accident on the Roodhouse Blacktop near County Line 1550 East at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were also three other male juvenile passengers, also of Roodhouse, who sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Illinois State Police have yet to release the identities of those injured, and their medical conditions remain unknown at this time.