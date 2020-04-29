Roodhouse Woman Airlifted After Single-Vehicle Accident on IL Rte 106

A Roodhouse woman was airlifted to an area hospital yesterday after a single-vehicle accident outside of Barrow. 24 year old Taylor A Leonard of Roodhouse was driving a Black 2000 Chevy Blazer northbound on Illinois Route 106 near West Barrow Road in northern Greene County with a passenger 33 year old David D. Keyes of Exeter at approximately 3PM. Leonard’s Blazer left the roadway for unknown reasons and went off into the east side ditch. Leonard over-corrected and crossed into the southbound lane of Illinois Route 106, striking the westside ditch and overturned.

Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt according to the Illinois State Police District 18 report. Leonard was ejected from the vehicle. Leonard was airlifted from the scene with non life-threatening injuries to an area hospital for treatment. Keyes refused medical attention at the scene. Leonard and Keyes were issued seat belt citations in the accident.