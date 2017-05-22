Roodhouse woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after I-55 crash

By Blake Schnitker on May 22 at 9:51am

One Roodhouse woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crash on I-55 yesterday.

According to preliminary reports from the Illinois State Police, 78-year old Evalyn Matthews, of Roodhouse, was driving a white 2008 Buick southbound on I-55 in the right lane of traffic. Matthews’ car then veered into the path of a second vehicle, also traveling southbound on I-55, in the left lane of traffic.

The driver of the second vehicle, a red 2011 Nissan, was 54-year old Bonnie Sue Johnson of O’Fallon, Missouri. Reports claim that Matthews’ vehicle was struck on the driver’s side before coming to a rest in the median.

Chatham EMS and Life-Star ambulance responded to the scene and transported Matthews to Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.