Rotary July 4th parade entries due Friday at 5pm

Next Thursday is the 150th time that the 4th of July will be celebrated as a federal holiday.

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has been welcoming entries for the parade this year for a few weeks, but today is the very last day you can enter a float or group into the 2019 Parade.

The parade will go east from Duncan Park, State Street to downtown, around the square and end at the corner of North Main and Douglas. Registration will begin at 8:30 am at the southwest corner of Duncan Park at West State Street and Webster Avenue. Registration will continue until 9:45. Floats and long vehicles must arrive by 9 am. For each entry, 1 person is required to check in to receive a parade number and any last minute information. All entries with multiple vehicles must check in each and every vehicle at the registration desk.

Per the Rotary website, entries will be judged based on their best representation of the theme “One Big Family.” Categories are: walkers, vehicles and floats. Judging begins at 9:30.

Entry forms must be submitted by 5pm today for floats to be considered for the parade.

Entries received after will be put at the end of the parade lineup if space is available.

The theme of the parade is “Independence Day, the Rotary Way: One Big Family.”

The Rotarian chairperson for this year’s July 4th parade is Cathy Jo Littleton-Wahl.

Download the entry form in the parade from the Rotary website at jacksonvillerotary.org and email it to july4parade@jacksonvillerotary.org or fax it to Noel Beard at (217) 408-0904.

For any questions regarding Rotary’s July 4th festivities, call Beard at (217) 370-2145.