Route 125 Shut Down for Four Hours Last Night Due to Gas Leak

By Benjamin Cox on July 24 at 8:45am

A natural gas line shut down a major highway last night in Cass County. Illinois Route 125 at Shiloh and Sweatman Roads was shut down due to a rupture in a natural gas line last night at around 5PM. Illinois State Police had to re-route traffic until 9PM while the Illinois Department of Transportation and Ameren repaired the line. No further details on how or why the line was ruptured have been released.