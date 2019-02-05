A natural gas line shut down a major highway last night in Cass County. Illinois Route 125 at Shiloh and Sweatman Roads was shut down due to a rupture in a natural gas line last night at around 5PM. Illinois State Police had to re-route traffic until 9PM while the Illinois Department of Transportation and Ameren repaired the line. No further details on how or why the line was ruptured have been released.
Route 125 Shut Down for Four Hours Last Night Due to Gas Leak
By Benjamin Cox on July 24 at 8:45am