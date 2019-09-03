Route 267 Crash on Saturday Send 3 To Hospital

More information is being released about a crash on Route 267 on Saturday that sent 3 people to the hospital. West Central Dispatch received a call shortly before 9:45 Saturday evening about a 2-vehicle accident at the Greene-Morgan County line just south of Murrayville between Lewis Lane and Coal Creek Road on Route 267. A red Chevy SUV driven by 64 year old Jodi L Bausman of of Mount Carroll, Illinois drifted into the southbound lane and struck a black Chevy Pick-up head-on driven by 21 year old Tanner W. Harper of Palmyra. Harper had to be extricated from his vehicle by South Jacksonville Fire & Rescue. Bausman was airlifted from the scene to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with significant injuries. Harper was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield also with significant injuries. Harper was carrying a passenger, 53 year old Gary L. Harper of Palmyra. Gary Harper was transported by ambulance to Passavant Area Hospital and then later transported to Memorial Hospital in Springfield. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Traffic was shut down and diverted off of Route 267 for nearly two hours Saturday evening while emergency crews cleared the scene. No cause has been given on why Bausman’s vehicle drifted into the southbound lane. Illinois State Police reconstruction teams are currently preparing a full report.

