Routt and O.S.S. Out of Session Next Week Per Springfield Diocese, Masses to Continue

Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour School will be out of session next week.

The Diocese of Springfield announced today that all Catholic schools under it’s jurisdiction will be closed the week of March 16th.

In a statement issued this afternoon, officials say that the decision comes as a preventative measure in regard to the coronavirus.

Both Routt and Our Saviour were scheduled to be out for spring break the following week beginning on March 23rd.

Our Saviour School Principal Stevie VanDevelde said today that not all schools under the Sprigfield Diocese share the same week for spring break. She also said that both Our Savior and Routt will be complying with the directive.

The Diocese of Springfield’s decision also includes the “cancellation of of all extra-curricular activites, social events and other school-related gatherings.”

Officials with the diocese say they will offer an update by the end of nest week.

Masses and sacraments will continue to be offered, however officials say that those who are sick or feel that their health is compromised are not obliged to attend mass and should remain home.

The diocese has also directed their pastors to add an additional Mass fi they expect more than 250 in attendance “in keeping with the Governor’s request”.

Thursday Governor J.B. Pritzker mandated that no gatherings in the state over 1000 people in attendance should be canceled or postponed for 30 days, and suggested that all indoor gatherings be limited to no more that 250 people, and all outdoor gatherings limited to 500 people.