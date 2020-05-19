Routt Grads Get Special Delivery From Faculty & Staff

2020 Routt Graduates got a special visit from their school recently. Development and Enrollment Director Colleen Doyle says that faculty and staff wanted to go a little beyond the normal recognition to show the senior class some extra special support and recognition in this unprecedented time. “It was a collaborative effort from the entire faculty and staff putting together goody bags. We went through Myers Signs & Graphics here in Jacksonville to have yard signs created that says ‘Routt Catholic High School Class of 2020’. We used a couple local vendors to create some t-shirts for all them that says ‘Quarantine Class of 2020’ or something like that. Teachers brought in cookies. Our food coordinator brought in their last school lunches, which I thought was pretty cool. It was just a slough of Class of 2020 celebratory items that we put together for them.”

Doyle says that they had 37 stops over two days and a little over 260 miles traveled by Principal Nick Roscetti, Doyle, and a couple other members of faculty & staff to deliver the gifts to students. Doyle says she’s still hopeful to have the school’s graduation, which has been postponed to June 28th. She says that the school has been doing other celebrations of the Class of 2020 online. “We’ve been doing some stuff via social media, and several groups in Jacksonville have been very gracious in reaching out and including the Routt seniors in celebrations and commemoration. I think there are going to be some banners hung at Community Park. The Journal-Courier is putting out a special piece for the graduates. I believe The Source has been doing some things, and The Fresh Press downtown. It’s been really cool seeing the town come together to honor these students.”

Doyle says that video of the deliveries have been put together to watch on YouTube. Visit this link to watch the video.