Routt High School evacuated after minor natural gas fire, no students involved

Students at Routt Catholic High School got out of classes today an hour and a half early. The school typically rings the final dismissal bell at 3 p.m., but with this being the first week of classes, the bell was going to sound at 2 p.m. today.

However, a small natural gas fire in the science lab of the school forced Principal Nick Roscetti to make the executive decision of evacuating the school and ending the school day, sending everyone home in an early yet still orderly fashion.

Roscetti describes the incident and the current status of a teacher’s injuries.

Roscetti and representatives of Ameren are currently on site at the school near the science lab. Roscetti explains what they are searching for.

According to Roscetti, the incident was contained to a small area. Only the one teacher was injured, and not severely.

As of this time, Routt Catholic High School will reopen for classes Monday morning as the Rockets will have their first full day of attendance in this school year. The name of the teacher who sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident is not being publicly released at this time for security and safety purposes.