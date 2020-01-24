Routt Students Attend March For Life Event in Washington D.C. Today

Students from Routt Catholic (left to right: Kirby Peters, Emily Cosgriff, Abby Beddingfield, and Grace Rawe) join the Sisters of the Martyr St. George from Alton in Washington D.C. for the annual March for Life.

Four Routt Catholic students will be attending the annual March For Life in Washington D.C. Today. The event is being marked as a historic one as President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to attend and speak at the rally of pro-life activists at the National Mall.

In total, there are more than 400 people from across the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois in attendance at the march this morning. The group will also visit Arlington National Cemetery, participate at Mass with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield at St. Peter’s Basilica in Washington, attend the Life is Very Good Youth Rally at George Mason University, speak with Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis and/or their staff, and participate at Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.