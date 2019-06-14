Rushville Drug Arrest Nets Morgan County Felon and 2 Other Arrests

Shoemaker (Left) is being held on $75,000 bond. Beatty (right) is being held on $10,000 bond. Both are lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.

In the early morning hours of June 12th, the Rushville Police Department with the aid of the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office arrested 3 individuals and cited 2 others for drug possession charges among others.

36 year old Rosanna J Shoemaker of Rushville, 44 year old Randy J. “Bucky” Beatty of Rushville, and 25 year old Cody T. Dawson of Jacksonville were all arrested in the incident. Shoemaker and Beatty were arrested for possession of methamphetamine over 15 grams, aggravated delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shoemaker also had 2 additional charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owners ID card. According to a statement by Rushville Police Chief Mick Myers and reports by Quincy’s KHQA, over 37 grams of “ice” methamphetamine, and over 31 grams of liquid methamphetamine along with packaging materials and scales were found at the residence. Dawson was arrested for a failure to appear warrant in Morgan County for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Two other residents were given civil citations for possession of cannabis paraphernalia: 19 year old Kylie M. Lamm and 22 year old Taylor Siegel both of Rushville.

Shoemaker and Beatty are being harbored at the Schuyler County Jail. Dawson was extradited back to Morgan County and is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail on $50,000 bond.