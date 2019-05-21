Rushville Man Faces Federal Charges for Child Pornography

A Rushville man is facing federal charges. 29-year old Joshua M. Crow is headed to federal court for alleged distribution, receipt, and/or possession of child pornography. Crow has been the subject of an apparent federal investigation after a criminal complaint was filed. This was done through an FBI Task Force, after explicit images sent over the video chat application Skype led to Crow’s username and IP address.

As reported by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Crow was arrested and detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals on Monday. His initial appearance before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois happened on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, a cyber tip report in June 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Microsoft, the owner of Skype, to turn over information to federal authorities.

Crow’s residence was searched and he was interviewed by authorities on May 9th, where he admitted that he had sent child pornography on at least a half dozen occasions and that he had made an image of child pornography. The complaint was heard before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins.