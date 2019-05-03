Rushville woman arrested by Cass County Sheriff Deputies for elder abuse in long term care facility

A Cass County woman has been arrested for abuse of a senior citizen at a care facility.
37 year old Bethany Mellor, of Rushville, was booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility at approximately 4:45 pm Thursday for one count of elder abuse in a long-term care facility. Section 12-4.4a of the Illinois Criminal Code details precedent for allegations of a
buse
or criminal neglect of a long term care facility resident, among
other abuse of the defenseless.
According
to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations
license search utility, Bethany Mellor was originally issued a
nursing license on September 16th, 2004 and was placed on a
probationary license in 2006. This probationary license was issued to
Mellor on September 14th, 2006.
The
probationary license was issued and shows a current expiration date
of May 31st, 2020. The original expiration date listed for the
license originally issued in 2004 was January 31st, 2007. There are
also instances of disciplinary action listed for the probationary
license.
A
call to the Cass County Sheriff's Department has not yet been
returned, and no more information has been offered regarding Mellor's
arrest or her employment and alleged actions.
Mellor
remains in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.