Rushville woman arrested by Cass County Sheriff Deputies for elder abuse in long term care facility

By Anthony Engle on May 3 at 6:01pm

A Cass County woman has been arrested for abuse of a senior citizen at a care facility.

37 year old Bethany Mellor, of Rushville, was booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility at approximately 4:45 pm Thursday for one count of elder abuse in a long-term care facility. Section 12-4.4a of the Illinois Criminal Code details precedent for allegations of a buse

or criminal neglect of a long term care facility resident, among

other abuse of the defenseless.

According

to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations

license search utility, Bethany Mellor was originally issued a

nursing license on September 16th, 2004 and was placed on a

probationary license in 2006. This probationary license was issued to

Mellor on September 14th, 2006.

The

probationary license was issued and shows a current expiration date

of May 31st, 2020. The original expiration date listed for the

license originally issued in 2004 was January 31st, 2007. There are

also instances of disciplinary action listed for the probationary

license.

A

call to the Cass County Sheriff's Department has not yet been

returned, and no more information has been offered regarding Mellor's

arrest or her employment and alleged actions.

Mellor

remains in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.