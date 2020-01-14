Rushville Woman Pleads Guilty In 2019 Elder Abuse Case

A Rushville woman has plead guilty to abusing an elder in a Virginia, Illinois nursing home. 38 year old Bethany Mellor, of Rushville, allegedly committed elder abuse and theft under 500 dollars while serving as a caregiver at Walker Nursing Home last year. She was arrested on the charges on May 2nd. According to Cass County Court documentation, Mellor has allegedly been caught on camera stealing Xanax and keeping the pills for herself instead of administering the medication to a patient in her care.

According to Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez, Mellor could possibly receive up to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the elder abuse charge. The theft under $500 charge was dropped per the plea. Mellor is set for sentencing in Cass County Court on March 26th.