Salem Lutheran School Set to Celebrate Lutheran Schools Week

Salem Lutheran School in Jacksonville is gearing up to celebrate National Lutheran School’s Week starting next Tuesday.

National Lutheran Schools Week gives Lutheran preschool, elementary and high school students the opportunity to celebrate Lutheran Education, starting on Tuesday.

Salem Lutheran Principal Karen Engelbrecht says that they have several activities planned for students next week.

“We have a wax museum planned where our jr. high students will be dressed up as a historical figure during the expansion era from 1830 to the present. Wednesday we have a special chapel service, and the Lutheran School Music and Drama Department will be doing a presentation in our sanctuary to bring music and song to our students. Thursday is a movie day with the entire school, and Friday we celebrate Grandparents Day where our grandparents will join us at 8:00 for coffee followed by chapel, and then we have a special day for them where they will get to play some board games with their grandchildren.”

Engelbrecht says that there will be some events that the public are invited to attend as well, including a scholastic book fair in the gymnasium that will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm each day.

“Certainly all of our chapel services are open to the public, our students will be in chapel on Wednesday as well as on Friday with our grandparents. The public is invited to attend the wax museum event on Tuesday night, and everyone is certainly invited to attend our pancake and sausage breakfast starting at 9:00 am on Sunday the 23rd.”

A free will donation is being asked for the pancake and sausage breakfast, with the proceeds being used to update the preschool and kindergarten curriculum.

Salem Lutheran Church and School is located at the corner of College Avenue and South East Streets. Those attending the book fair are asked to park and enter via the lot on the west side of the school gymnasium.