Salvation Army H.O.P.S. Next Week at Morgan County Fairgrounds

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxillary are gearing up for their second major fundraiser of the year. The Holidays On Parade Sale or HOPS Sale will take place next weekend at the Morgan County Fairgrounds at the 4-H Building. Donations for the sale begin next week.

Carol Piper of the Women’s Auxillary explains.

“The first three days, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, you can drive up and drop off items, anything but clothes and electronics. Thursday we will take some things then, but mainly we are getting ready for Friday. Friday we are open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. and Saturday we are open from 8:00 A.m. to noon.

Major Katie Pinkston gave the times and more information about the drop off days.

“We have people who are able to help people unload items from their vehicles, and the drop off times for Monday through Wednesday is 9:00 A.M. To 4:00 P.M. preferably. If you have a pick up that you need by our Salvation Army thrift Store, you will need to go ahead and call immediately because we hope to have the schedule finished by Friday afternoon.”

The donations will all be taken at the newly renovated 4-H Building on the Fairgrounds. No clothing or electronics will be accepted. The sale will take place next weekend on Friday and Saturday. All the proceeds of the sale go to the Salvation Army Youth Program. The program benefits several children throughout the year, including gifts, coats, and cold weather gear during the winter months and holiday season. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 243-3532.