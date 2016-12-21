Salvation Army Hosts Food Distributions

The Salvation Army is hosting a county wide food pantry distribution today. From 1:15 to 3:15, The Salvation Army at 331 W. Douglas Ave will be handing out food for those in need. The Salvation Army will be giving away meat, produce, bakery items, and more.

To be eligible for today’s distribution you must bring proof you live in Morgan County and meet income requirements.

The Salvation Army will hold another distribution on Friday from 10:15 to 11:30, but Alan Bradish, a caseworker for the Salvation Army, says that Friday’s distribution will be slightly different.

(Play For Comment)

While Friday’s distribution will be open to all, Bradish says it will be slightly smaller.

(Play For Comment)

If you are unable to make it to the distributions, you can send someone to the Salvation Army Office to pick up a proxy, that will allow them to receive food for you.