Salvation Army ringing of the bells through Christmas

Local residents have likely heard some bells ringing and seen the infamous red kettles.

This year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has started in Jacksonville. Donations will be accepted into the kettles, collecting monetary support for community outreach efforts in the weeks ahead. The Salvation Army fundraiser will continue until Christmas at 7 locations.

Right now, only 3 spots have kettles. Salvation Army Office Manager Monica Tiemann explains further.



“We started kettles on the 12th and we have three spots: Shopko, County Market, and Midland. We will expand to four other spots on Black Friday: they are Walgreens at Morton and Main, both Walmart doors and J.C. Penney in Lincoln Square. The last day to call to schedule your volunteer times for ringing of the bells is Christmas Eve, Monday the 24th.”



To schedule a time for volunteering to ring the bells, call Tiemann at the Salvation Army office at 245-7124. The best time to reach the Salvation Army office is Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The local Salvation Army is at 331 West Douglas Avenue.