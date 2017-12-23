Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign continues to drive through the holiday season

As temperatures start to drop and Christmas day draws closer, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign really starts to heat up. Captain Charles Pinkston of the Salvation Army joined “What’s On Your Mind” earlier this week and talked about their fundraising goal.

“The red kettle campaign, actually we were a little worried a few days ago, but we had a generous donation at one of our buckets the day before yesterday and we up are about 85% go our goal, so we are very optimistic that we are going to make out goal of $80,000. So we are excited about that.”

Pinkston says one of the biggest challenges of raising money this season is people shopping online. They don’t go to various stores as often as they used to.

“For the longest time, everything has been cash based. I know Salvation Army in general has been looking at several different ways and testing some new technology to try and find a suitable means to accept non cash payments. But they haven’t anything cost effective.”

The money from the Red Kettle campaign and other fundraisers from this holiday season will help pay for utility assistance, Day camps, character building, the noon feeding program and more. If you would like to give a donation, stop by a red kettle spot, go online or you can mail a donation to the Jacksonville Salvation Army, which is located at 331 W, Douglas. The mail-in campaign extends through January 31st.