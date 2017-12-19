Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign hoping for strong finish

The ringing of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bells has been heard for the last few weeks here in the Jacksonville Area and now the group is making its final push for its goal before Christmas Day.

We had the chance to speak with Katie Pinkston of the Jacksonville Salvation Army and she informed us of where the group is in terms of their fundraising goals for the season.

She tells us that they have raised about 66% of their goal. They have about 77,000 dollars with their total goal for the season being 125,000. Out of that 77,000 – $52,612.59 has come from kettles.

Pinkston and the Salvation Army are hoping for a big push just before Christmas to push them through for that final third of their fundraising goal.

The Red Kettle Campaign will continue to run until this Saturday, so make sure to donate when you see it out around town, or by going on to the Jacksonville Salvation Army’s Facebook page and click the link to donate with a credit card.